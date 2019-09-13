PlusTherapeuticsInc . (NASDAQ:PSTV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of PlusTherapeuticsInc . (NASDAQ:PSTV) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Zacks has also assigned PlusTherapeuticsInc . an industry rank of 69 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get PlusTherapeuticsInc . alerts:

PSTV stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $9.29. 630 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,252,393. PlusTherapeuticsInc . has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $33.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.38.

PlusTherapeuticsInc . (NASDAQ:PSTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($5.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($9.75) by $4.63. PlusTherapeuticsInc . had a negative return on equity of 546.87% and a negative net margin of 492.45%. The company had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter.

PlusTherapeuticsInc . Company Profile

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing treatments for cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate in pipeline is DocePLUS, an albumin-stabilized PEGylated liposomal formulation of docetaxel for the treatment of small cell lung cancer.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PlusTherapeuticsInc . (PSTV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PlusTherapeuticsInc . Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PlusTherapeuticsInc . and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.