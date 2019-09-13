PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PLx Pharma Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It focused on developing clinically validated and patent-protected PLxGuard(TM) delivery system to provide safe and effective aspirin products. PLx Pharma Inc., formerly known as Dipexium Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in NEW YORK, United States. “

Get PLx Pharma alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded PLx Pharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold.

NASDAQ PLXP traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.35. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,949. PLx Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $7.41. The company has a market capitalization of $53.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 5.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.75 and its 200 day moving average is $5.63.

PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.05). PLx Pharma had a negative net margin of 2,056.16% and a positive return on equity of 31.27%. The company had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.33 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PLx Pharma will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PLx Pharma by 29.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 145,649 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 32,874 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of PLx Pharma by 10.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 64,711 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 6,099 shares in the last quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PLx Pharma during the second quarter valued at about $422,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of PLx Pharma by 150.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,897 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 5,939 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.14% of the company’s stock.

PLx Pharma Company Profile

PLx Pharma Inc, a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing its PLxGuard delivery system to provide various products in the United States. The company's lead product candidates are Vazalore 325 mg and Vazalore 81 mg, which are formulations of aspirin that use the PLxGuard delivery system to reduce acute gastrointestinal (GI) side effects while providing antiplatelet effectiveness for cardiovascular disease prevention.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PLx Pharma (PLXP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PLx Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLx Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.