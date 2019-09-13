PolySwarm Trading Up 3.5% Over Last Week (NCT)

PolySwarm (CURRENCY:NCT) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 13th. Over the last seven days, PolySwarm has traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar. PolySwarm has a total market cap of $2.02 million and $1,798.00 worth of PolySwarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PolySwarm token can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, TOPBTC, HitBTC and DDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002459 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009696 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.99 or 0.00203364 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $118.48 or 0.01147757 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000561 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000148 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00087030 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00015778 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00022839 BTC.

PolySwarm’s launch date was January 3rd, 2018. PolySwarm’s total supply is 1,885,913,076 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,546,457,130 tokens. The Reddit community for PolySwarm is /r/polyswarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PolySwarm is polyswarm.io. The official message board for PolySwarm is medium.com/@PolySwarm. PolySwarm’s official Twitter account is @polyswarm and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PolySwarm can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, TOPBTC, IDEX and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolySwarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PolySwarm should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PolySwarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

