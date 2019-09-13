PORSCHE AUTOMOB/ADR (OTCMKTS:POAHY) Trading Up 2.1%

PORSCHE AUTOMOB/ADR (OTCMKTS:POAHY) shares were up 2.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.80 and last traded at $6.79, approximately 40,004 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 88,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.65.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.52.

PORSCHE AUTOMOB/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:POAHY)

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. The company offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, KODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

Read More: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for PORSCHE AUTOMOB/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PORSCHE AUTOMOB/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.