Porvair (LON:PRV) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $576.40

Porvair plc (LON:PRV)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $576.40 and traded as high as $607.90. Porvair shares last traded at $600.40, with a volume of 28,495 shares.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PRV shares. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 610 ($7.97) price objective (up from GBX 550 ($7.19)) on shares of Porvair in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Peel Hunt lifted their price objective on shares of Porvair from GBX 590 ($7.71) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 577.04 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 557.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.14 million and a PE ratio of 25.34.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th were paid a dividend of GBX 1.70 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.29%. Porvair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.21%.

In related news, insider Ben Stocks sold 76,700 shares of Porvair stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 582 ($7.60), for a total transaction of £446,394 ($583,292.83).

Porvair Company Profile (LON:PRV)

Porvair plc, a filtration and environmental technology company, designs, develops, and sells specialist filtration and separation equipment. It operates in three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Laboratory, and Metal Melt Quality. The Aerospace & Industrial segment designs and manufactures a range of specialist filtration equipment for applications in aerospace, energy, and industrial applications.

