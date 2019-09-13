Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.39

Potbelly Corp (NASDAQ:PBPB) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.39 and traded as low as $4.72. Potbelly shares last traded at $4.77, with a volume of 20,111 shares.

PBPB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Potbelly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Potbelly from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Maxim Group set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Potbelly and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. Potbelly has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $7.58.

Get Potbelly alerts:

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.25. The firm has a market cap of $112.42 million, a P/E ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.08). Potbelly had a negative net margin of 6.45% and a positive return on equity of 0.10%. The business had revenue of $105.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Potbelly’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Potbelly Corp will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Potbelly during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Potbelly by 20,439.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,701 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Potbelly during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Potbelly during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Potbelly by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 6,695 shares in the last quarter. 60.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Potbelly Company Profile (NASDAQ:PBPB)

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly Sandwich Works sandwich shops in the United States. The company offers toasty warm sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, sides, desserts, breakfast sandwiches, and steel cut oatmeal. As of February 25, 2019, the company operated approximately 400 shops in the United States; and approximately 50 franchisees operated shops in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, and India.

Featured Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Potbelly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Potbelly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.