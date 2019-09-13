PRADA S P A/ADR (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) Upgraded at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of PRADA S P A/ADR (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

PRDSY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup lowered PRADA S P A/ADR from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered PRADA S P A/ADR from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th.

Shares of PRADA S P A/ADR stock opened at $6.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.97 and a 200 day moving average of $6.00. PRADA S P A/ADR has a 12 month low of $5.38 and a 12 month high of $10.05.

PRADA S P A/ADR Company Profile

Prada S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, sells, and distributes leather goods, handbags, footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Japan, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers its products under the Prada, Miu Miu, Church's, Car Shoe, and Pasticceria Marchesi brands.

