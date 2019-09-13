Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PLPC. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Preformed Line Products from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Preformed Line Products from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Get Preformed Line Products alerts:

Shares of PLPC stock traded up $0.53 on Thursday, hitting $58.42. The stock had a trading volume of 313 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,670. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.65 and a 200 day moving average of $53.26. The stock has a market cap of $256.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Preformed Line Products has a 12-month low of $45.12 and a 12-month high of $81.08.

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $114.84 million during the quarter. Preformed Line Products had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 9.58%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLPC. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Preformed Line Products by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Preformed Line Products by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 341,351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,518,000 after buying an additional 13,909 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Preformed Line Products by 550.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Preformed Line Products during the first quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Preformed Line Products by 51.0% during the first quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 19,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 6,518 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.18% of the company’s stock.

About Preformed Line Products

Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products and systems used in the construction and maintenance of overhead and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operator, information, and other industries. The company offers formed wire and related hardware products to support, protect, terminate, and secure power conductor and communication cables, as well as to control cable dynamics; and hardware products to support and protect transmission conductors, spacers, spacer-dampers, stockbridge dampers, corona suppression devices, and various compression fittings for dead-end applications.

Recommended Story: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Preformed Line Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preformed Line Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.