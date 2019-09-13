Premier Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:PFBI) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Premier Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:PFBI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ PFBI traded up $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.92. 84,065 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,786. The stock has a market cap of $233.12 million, a P/E ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.82. Premier Financial Bancorp has a 1 year low of $14.07 and a 1 year high of $19.35.

Premier Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:PFBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.00 million during the quarter. Premier Financial Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 27.76%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

In other news, Director Harry Maxwell Hatfield bought 2,500 shares of Premier Financial Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.56 per share, with a total value of $38,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $466,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Neal Scaggs bought 3,628 shares of Premier Financial Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.25 per share, with a total value of $55,327.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 170,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,601,604.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 19,128 shares of company stock valued at $291,727 over the last ninety days. 12.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFBI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Premier Financial Bancorp by 523.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Premier Financial Bancorp by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,949 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Premier Financial Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $173,000. EJF Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Premier Financial Bancorp by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 19,367 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Premier Financial Bancorp by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,906 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 3,825 shares during the last quarter. 31.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Premier Financial Bancorp

Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc offers banking products and services. The company offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. The company's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The bank provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

