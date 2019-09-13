Premier Investments (ASX:PMV) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $16.04

Premier Investments Limited (ASX:PMV)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.04 and traded as low as $15.55. Premier Investments shares last traded at $15.66, with a volume of 332,287 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.08. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is A$15.45 and its 200 day moving average is A$16.04.

Premier Investments Company Profile (ASX:PMV)

Premier Investments Limited operates various specialty retail fashion chains in Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Malaysia, and Hong Kong. It operates through Retail and Investment segments. The company offers casual wear, women's wear, and non-apparel products. It has a portfolio of retail brands consisting of Just Jeans, Jay Jays, Jacqui E, Portmans, Dotti, Peter Alexander, and Smiggle.

