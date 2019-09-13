Primecoin Reaches Market Cap of $3.52 Million (XPM)

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded 7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. Primecoin has a total market capitalization of $3.52 million and $10,830.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Primecoin has traded down 6.4% against the dollar. One Primecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001177 BTC on major exchanges including CoinEgg, Cryptopia, Bleutrade and Poloniex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 61.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000042 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Primecoin

Primecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 28,996,019 coins. The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Primecoin is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin. Primecoin’s official website is primecoin.io.

Primecoin Coin Trading

Primecoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BX Thailand, CoinEgg, Trade By Trade, Bittylicious, Bleutrade, Poloniex and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Primecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

