PRiVCY (PRIV) Price Tops $0.0037

PRiVCY (CURRENCY:PRIV) traded down 17.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 13th. Over the last seven days, PRiVCY has traded up 2.3% against the US dollar. One PRiVCY coin can now be purchased for about $0.0037 or 0.00000036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and BiteBTC. PRiVCY has a market cap of $61,331.00 and approximately $44.00 worth of PRiVCY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MB8 Coin (MB8) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Bitcoin Rhodium (XRC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00166185 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00050215 BTC.

Bitdepositary (BDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Impleum (IMPL) traded 37% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000067 BTC.

PRiVCY Profile

PRIV is a coin. PRiVCY’s total supply is 22,175,970 coins and its circulating supply is 16,508,939 coins. PRiVCY’s official Twitter account is @PRiVCY_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PRiVCY is privcy.io. The Reddit community for PRiVCY is /r/PRiVCY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

PRiVCY Coin Trading

PRiVCY can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRiVCY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PRiVCY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PRiVCY using one of the exchanges listed above.

