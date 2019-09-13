Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Stock Holdings Cut by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,030,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169,475 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 1.5% of US Bancorp DE’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.20% of Procter & Gamble worth $551,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 104.5% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 23,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after acquiring an additional 12,038 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 116,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 44,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,880,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

PG traded up $1.50 on Thursday, reaching $122.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,990,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,991,423. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $118.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $305.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.42. Procter & Gamble Co has a fifty-two week low of $78.49 and a fifty-two week high of $123.43.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $17.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.86 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 5.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th were paid a $0.7459 dividend. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.93%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, Vice Chairman Jon R. Moeller sold 141,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.05, for a total value of $16,712,928.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.36, for a total value of $151,533.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,140,673.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 448,674 shares of company stock valued at $53,197,461. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (up from $125.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $117.00 price objective on Procter & Gamble and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. TheStreet downgraded Procter & Gamble from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.15.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

