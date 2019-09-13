Profund Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 30.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,140 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $5,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of C. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Citigroup by 95.1% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Citigroup in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on C shares. Wells Fargo & Co set a $85.00 price target on Citigroup and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Citigroup to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Berenberg Bank set a $78.00 price target on Citigroup and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Citigroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $74.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.12.

Shares of C stock traded up $0.40 on Thursday, reaching $69.30. 14,345,458 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,893,603. The stock has a market cap of $157.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.54. Citigroup Inc has a 1-year low of $48.42 and a 1-year high of $75.24.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.49 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 18.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. This is an increase from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.68%.

In other news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $465,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,821,391.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

