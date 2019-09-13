Profund Advisors LLC Has $12.69 Million Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 13,087 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments makes up approximately 0.6% of Profund Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $12,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.8% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 15,856,423 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,819,554,000 after buying an additional 132,226 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,882,619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,593,168,000 after purchasing an additional 104,543 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,141,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $819,612,000 after purchasing an additional 210,051 shares in the last quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.3% in the second quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 4,968,786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $570,218,000 after purchasing an additional 252,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 9.2% in the second quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 4,104,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $470,154,000 after purchasing an additional 345,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

TXN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 26th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments to $133.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.71.

Shares of TXN traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $130.22. The stock had a trading volume of 4,465,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,147,238. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $87.70 and a 52 week high of $130.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $123.88 and a 200 day moving average of $114.63. The company has a market cap of $118.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.26.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 57.25%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider R Gregory Delagi sold 450,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.31, for a total value of $57,739,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 243,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,276,204.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cynthia Hoff Trochu sold 6,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.22, for a total transaction of $793,040.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,003,107.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,251,117 shares of company stock valued at $159,473,823. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

