Profund Advisors LLC Has $3.16 Million Stock Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 27.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,988 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,553 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $3,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ATVI. Ruffer LLP acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $160,765,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,438,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 543.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,116,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787,120 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,530,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,438,000 after acquiring an additional 919,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 7,070.2% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 785,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,093,000 after acquiring an additional 774,899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.75. 289,784 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,147,338. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.51. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.85 and a 52 week high of $84.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.14. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 23.69% and a return on equity of 15.54%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Activision Blizzard’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Activision Blizzard news, insider Brian M. Stolz sold 134,845 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total value of $6,445,591.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,311.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 11,333 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total transaction of $542,964.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 156,844 shares of company stock worth $7,528,095. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ATVI shares. Stephens upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Ascendiant Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.71.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

