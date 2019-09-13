Profund Advisors LLC Sells 5,476 Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,476 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $9,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 42,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,630,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 76,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,745,000 after buying an additional 18,700 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,824,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 159,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,852,000 after buying an additional 3,491 shares during the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALXN traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $108.26. 1,632,421 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,799,432. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 3.56. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.56 and a twelve month high of $141.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.61.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.51. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 29.64%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Indrani Lall Franchini sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.78, for a total value of $597,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,933,873.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Aradhana Sarin sold 578 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $76,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,986,532. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ALXN. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $149.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $177.00 price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Raymond James set a $168.00 price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.44.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

