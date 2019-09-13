Profund Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,685 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,684 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $8,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 305,851 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $69,788,000 after purchasing an additional 20,019 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 11,184 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 115,980 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $28,301,000 after purchasing an additional 10,501 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth $5,673,000. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 883 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director William C. Ballard, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.31, for a total transaction of $3,063,720.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,652,800.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.50, for a total transaction of $463,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 187,979 shares in the company, valued at $43,517,138.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,000 shares of company stock worth $4,758,720 over the last ninety days. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $312.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $263.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $285.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.47.

NYSE UNH traded down $4.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $230.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,739,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,546,967. The stock has a market cap of $218.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.62. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $208.07 and a fifty-two week high of $287.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $241.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.14. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 25.20%. The company had revenue of $60.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.54%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

