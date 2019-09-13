Propy (PRO) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $56,621.00

Propy (CURRENCY:PRO) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 13th. Propy has a market capitalization of $7.15 million and approximately $56,621.00 worth of Propy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Propy token can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00001462 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Upbit, Liqui and Bittrex. Over the last week, Propy has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002459 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009696 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.99 or 0.00203364 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $118.48 or 0.01147757 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000561 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000148 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00087030 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00015778 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00022839 BTC.

Propy Token Profile

Propy’s launch date was July 25th, 2017. Propy’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,473,486 tokens. Propy’s official website is propy.com. Propy’s official Twitter account is @PropyInc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Propy is /r/PropyInc.

Propy Token Trading

Propy can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Livecoin, Bittrex, Upbit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Liqui and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Propy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Propy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Propy using one of the exchanges listed above.

