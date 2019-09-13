ProShares RAFI Long/Short (NYSEARCA:RALS) Stock Price Down 0.1%

ProShares RAFI Long/Short (NYSEARCA:RALS) shares dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $35.01 and last traded at $35.01, approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.04.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.53 and its 200-day moving average is $34.94.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in ProShares RAFI Long/Short by 1,243.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,021 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ProShares RAFI Long/Short by 35.4% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 8,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares RAFI Long/Short in the second quarter valued at $328,000.

