ProShares UltraShort Health Care (NYSEARCA:RXD) Stock Price Down 0.1%

ProShares UltraShort Health Care (NYSEARCA:RXD)’s stock price dropped 0.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $21.79 and last traded at $21.89, approximately 2,800 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 3,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.91.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.54.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ProShares UltraShort Health Care stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in ProShares UltraShort Health Care (NYSEARCA:RXD) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,993 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 21.62% of ProShares UltraShort Health Care worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

ProShares UltraShort Health Care Company Profile (NYSEARCA:RXD)

ProShares UltraShort Health Care (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

