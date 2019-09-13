ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:TWM) Stock Price Down 0.9%

ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:TWM)’s stock price were down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $13.93 and last traded at $14.13, approximately 12,392 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,012,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.26.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.66 and a 200-day moving average of $15.33.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 in the second quarter valued at about $81,000. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 in the second quarter valued at about $253,000. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 in the second quarter valued at about $336,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 in the first quarter valued at about $698,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 by 23.7% in the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 Company Profile (NYSEARCA:TWM)

ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

