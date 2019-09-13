Protective Insurance Corp (NASDAQ:PTVCA) Short Interest Down 50.0% in August

Protective Insurance Corp (NASDAQ:PTVCA) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the July 31st total of 1,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTVCA. Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Protective Insurance by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 97,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 22,425 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Protective Insurance by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 141,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 13,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Returns Management LLC increased its stake in Protective Insurance by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Returns Management LLC now owns 224,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,896,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Protective Insurance alerts:

NASDAQ:PTVCA traded down $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $15.60. 1,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,007. Protective Insurance has a 12 month low of $15.05 and a 12 month high of $23.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%.

About Protective Insurance

Protective Insurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in marketing and underwriting property and casualty insurance products. The company offers a range of fleet transportation insurance products, including commercial motor vehicle liability, physical damage, and general liability insurance; workers compensation insurance; medical and indemnity insurance products; non-trucking motor vehicle liability insurance; fidelity and surety bonds; and inland marine products consisting of cargo insurance.

Recommended Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Protective Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protective Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.