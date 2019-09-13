Prothena Co. PLC (NASDAQ:PRTA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Prothena Co. PLC (NASDAQ:PRTA) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PRTA. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Prothena in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prothena in a report on Thursday, May 16th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prothena from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 19th.

Prothena stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.58. 6,902 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,480. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.36. The company has a current ratio of 14.94, a quick ratio of 14.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $332.37 million, a PE ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 2.18. Prothena has a one year low of $6.71 and a one year high of $14.77.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.22 million. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 27.59% and a negative net margin of 10,435.79%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Prothena will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Prothena by 2.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 74,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Prothena by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Prothena during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Prothena by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 30,815 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 3,495 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Prothena during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

About Prothena

Prothena Corporation plc, a clinical-stage neuroscience company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, a antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

