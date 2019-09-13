Proton Power Systems (LON:PPS) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $25.46

Proton Power Systems Plc (LON:PPS) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.46 and traded as high as $25.69. Proton Power Systems shares last traded at $23.75, with a volume of 12,584 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $158.88 million and a PE ratio of -5.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 25.41 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 22.20.

About Proton Power Systems (LON:PPS)

Proton Power Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and tests fuel cells and fuel cell hybrid systems, and related technical components in Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers hydrogen fuel cells and fuel cell hybrid systems, as well as UPS and solar batteries.

