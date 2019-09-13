Prudential Financial Inc. Acquires 41,810 Shares of Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) by 156.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,507 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,810 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $5,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 1,356.1% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $163,000.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

NYSE:TPX traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.50. 9,957 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 583,234. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.17 and its 200-day moving average is $67.75. Tempur Sealy International Inc has a 12-month low of $38.90 and a 12-month high of $81.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 72.95% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $722.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Tempur Sealy International’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International Inc will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 418 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total value of $30,555.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,918 shares in the company, valued at $1,748,405.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Vollet sold 6,169 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.72, for a total value of $497,961.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,447,955.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,148 shares of company stock worth $6,244,147 in the last 90 days. 3.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TPX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $92.00 target price on Tempur Sealy International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James set a $95.00 target price on Tempur Sealy International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a $85.00 target price on Tempur Sealy International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.10.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

Recommended Story: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX).

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.