Prudential Financial Inc. Cuts Position in Milacron Holdings Corp (NYSE:MCRN)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in Milacron Holdings Corp (NYSE:MCRN) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 391,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 35,701 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.56% of Milacron worth $5,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Milacron by 1.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 131,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Milacron by 4.1% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 64,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in Milacron by 6.2% in the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 47,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Milacron by 0.4% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 918,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,393,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Milacron in the second quarter worth $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCRN traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.71. 13,031 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 837,770. Milacron Holdings Corp has a 1-year low of $11.11 and a 1-year high of $22.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.21.

Milacron (NYSE:MCRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Milacron had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company had revenue of $271.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Milacron Holdings Corp will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Milacron news, CFO Bruce A. Chalmers sold 4,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.31, for a total value of $81,435.83. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 247,488 shares in the company, valued at $4,036,529.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MCRN. ValuEngine raised shares of Milacron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Milacron from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Milacron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 4th.

Milacron Profile

Milacron Holdings Corp. manufactures, distributes, and services engineered and customized systems within the plastic technology and processing industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Plastic Processing Technologies (APPT), Melt Delivery and Control Systems (MDCS), and Fluid Technologies (Fluids).

