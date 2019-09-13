Prudential Financial Inc. Has $4.87 Million Stock Position in Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,598 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.17% of Brooks Automation worth $4,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRKS. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Brooks Automation by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 796,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,847,000 after purchasing an additional 48,947 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Brooks Automation by 601.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,097 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 13,803 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Brooks Automation by 4.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 19.2% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 3,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 0.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 70,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,230,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. 98.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider David Pietrantoni sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $136,653.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,466,488. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKS traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.95. 4,256 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,437. Brooks Automation, Inc has a 1-year low of $23.02 and a 1-year high of $42.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.05 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.86.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 4.78%. The business had revenue of $203.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Brooks Automation, Inc will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BRKS shares. TheStreet cut Brooks Automation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price target (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Brooks Automation in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Brooks Automation in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. BidaskClub raised Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Brooks Automation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.50.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various markets. The company operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers mission-critical wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services.

