Prudential Financial Inc. Has $5.55 Million Stock Position in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,384 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 373 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Outdoors were worth $5,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors in the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 3,187.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 5,894.7% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors in the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 8.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 63.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Johnson Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Sidoti downgraded Johnson Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Johnson Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Imperial Capital lowered their price objective on Johnson Outdoors from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub raised Johnson Outdoors from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.00.

Shares of JOUT stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 637 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,353. The company has a market cap of $623.45 million, a PE ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.93 and a 200-day moving average of $70.62. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.12 and a 52 week high of $104.88.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.32 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $176.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.30 million. Johnson Outdoors had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 14.40%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson Outdoors Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David W. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.39, for a total value of $60,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $842,923.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Outdoors Company Profile

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets camping, diving, watercraft, and marine electronics products worldwide. The company's Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

