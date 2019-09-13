Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 18,483 Shares of Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its stake in Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI) by 13.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 117,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,483 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $5,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HLI. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Connable Office Inc. purchased a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $257,000. 63.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HLI. JMP Securities lowered shares of Houlihan Lokey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.65 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Buckingham Research decreased their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.09.

HLI traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.91. 60,165 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 296,118. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.55. Houlihan Lokey Inc has a 52-week low of $34.31 and a 52-week high of $50.00.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $250.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.98 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 22.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey Inc will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.21%.

In other Houlihan Lokey news, insider Orix Hlhz Holding Llc sold 3,377,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total transaction of $154,067,615.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 38.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), financing, financial restructuring, and financial advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

