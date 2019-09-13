Prudential (LON:PRU) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Prudential (LON:PRU) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have a GBX 2,088 ($27.28) target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PRU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,761 ($23.01) price objective on shares of Prudential in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a GBX 1,845 ($24.11) price objective on shares of Prudential in a report on Friday, June 21st. HSBC set a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price objective on shares of Prudential and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,974.30 ($25.80).

Get Prudential alerts:

PRU opened at GBX 1,498.50 ($19.58) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.74, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $38.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,481.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,609.28. Prudential has a 1 year low of GBX 1,299.50 ($16.98) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,819.50 ($23.77).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 16.45 ($0.21) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. Prudential’s payout ratio is 0.40%.

Prudential Company Profile

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of retail financial products and services, and asset management services in Asia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as other life insurance products, including participating business; mutual funds; and personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management services.

Featured Article: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.