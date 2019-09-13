Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Cuts Stock Holdings in American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its position in shares of American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,142 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,121 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $4,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AFG. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 1,673.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,561 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director James E. Evans sold 2,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.27, for a total value of $239,503.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 130,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,207,937.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Carl H. Lindner III sold 100,000 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.81, for a total transaction of $10,381,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 220,565 shares of company stock valued at $22,926,258. 11.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE AFG traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $106.52. The company had a trading volume of 3,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,207. The company has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. American Financial Group Inc has a 12-month low of $84.18 and a 12-month high of $114.65.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter. American Financial Group had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 13.39%. American Financial Group’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Financial Group Inc will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AFG. ValuEngine raised shares of American Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Buckingham Research raised shares of American Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 13th.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks and recreational vehicles, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other property; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive liability, professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for leasing and financing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

