Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Decreases Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,902 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,540 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $4,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 40.6% in the first quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,204,702 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $443,542,000 after acquiring an additional 636,338 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 15.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,700,586 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $342,123,000 after acquiring an additional 228,367 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 10.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,151,362 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $264,939,000 after acquiring an additional 105,241 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 778,969 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $133,637,000 after acquiring an additional 55,593 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 714,199 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $143,684,000 after acquiring an additional 10,945 shares during the period.

In related news, Chairman C Howard Nye sold 11,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.66, for a total transaction of $2,734,839.84. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 158,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,713,919.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roselyn R. Bar sold 2,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.93, for a total transaction of $696,589.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,111,802.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,485 shares of company stock worth $5,317,618 in the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MLM traded up $2.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $263.27. 10,627 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 498,449. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.75 and a 12-month high of $264.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $248.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.83. The firm has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.11.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.07). Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.25 EPS. Martin Marietta Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. This is a positive change from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is presently 27.19%.

MLM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Longbow Research set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $227.22 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.66.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

