Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $4.89 Million Stock Holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its position in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,492 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Markel were worth $4,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MKL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Markel by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 938,984 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $935,453,000 after buying an additional 34,349 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Markel by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 56,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,340,000 after buying an additional 18,340 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Markel by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 570,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $621,094,000 after acquiring an additional 18,170 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Markel by 303.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 18,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,604,000 after acquiring an additional 14,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Markel by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,297 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $143,466,000 after acquiring an additional 11,630 shares during the last quarter. 75.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MKL has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Markel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Markel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Markel in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $1,000.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,130.25.

Shares of Markel stock traded up $3.75 on Friday, hitting $1,166.69. 275 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,730. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,134.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,065.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a PE ratio of 56.77 and a beta of 0.78. Markel Co. has a one year low of $950.16 and a one year high of $1,225.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $11.84 EPS for the quarter. Markel had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Markel Co. will post 37.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Vice Chairman Anthony F. Markel sold 41 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,118.24, for a total value of $45,847.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,083,725.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Steven A. Markel sold 2,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,111.37, for a total transaction of $3,284,098.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 98,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,060,960.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,464 shares of company stock valued at $6,066,377. 2.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products.

