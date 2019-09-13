Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Raises Position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,060 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 3,395 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $5,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WYNN. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Wynn Resorts by 1.8% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,420 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Wynn Resorts by 27.1% during the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Wynn Resorts by 2.6% during the second quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 4,290 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,885 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $5,689,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,908 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WYNN stock traded up $1.82 on Friday, reaching $118.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,263,807. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $114.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.05. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52 week low of $90.06 and a 52 week high of $151.50.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The casino operator reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Wynn Resorts had a return on equity of 34.98% and a net margin of 12.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Wynn Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 61.16%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WYNN. Standpoint Research began coverage on Wynn Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine cut Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Nomura dropped their price target on Wynn Resorts from $142.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on Wynn Resorts from $157.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Wynn Resorts from $137.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wynn Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.93.

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

