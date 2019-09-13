Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 4,707 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,707 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.08% of Morningstar worth $4,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MORN. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Morningstar by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Morningstar in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in Morningstar in the 1st quarter valued at $2,980,000. Connable Office Inc. bought a new position in Morningstar in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Morningstar by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 669,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,405,000 after purchasing an additional 33,458 shares during the period. 43.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Joseph D. Mansueto sold 22,638 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.76, for a total transaction of $3,277,076.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,820,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,158,806,946.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph D. Mansueto sold 16,865 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.37, for a total transaction of $2,434,800.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,894,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,160,902,612.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 402,612 shares of company stock valued at $60,789,401 over the last ninety days. 54.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MORN traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $157.60. 3,731 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,409. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.67 and a 52 week high of $162.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 40.80 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $155.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.16.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The company had revenue of $273.90 million during the quarter.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Morningstar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, and internationally. It offers a line of data, research, and software tools on a range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

