Puma AG Rudolf Dassler Sport (OTCMKTS:PMMAF) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $345.53

Puma AG Rudolf Dassler Sport (OTCMKTS:PMMAF)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $345.53 and traded as low as $71.17. Puma AG Rudolf Dassler Sport shares last traded at $71.17, with a volume of 3 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PMMAF shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Puma AG Rudolf Dassler Sport in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Puma AG Rudolf Dassler Sport in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $345.53.

About Puma AG Rudolf Dassler Sport (OTCMKTS:PMMAF)

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports. It also issues licenses to independent partners to design, develop, manufacture, and sell fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

