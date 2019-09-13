PutinCoin Trading 40.4% Higher Over Last Week (PUT)

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. One PutinCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange and Livecoin. PutinCoin has a total market cap of $254,935.00 and $3.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PutinCoin has traded 40.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00029989 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002028 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.38 or 0.00139210 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10,360.07 or 1.00278631 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003583 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 98.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003028 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000607 BTC.

About PutinCoin

PutinCoin (PUT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 18th, 2016. PutinCoin’s total supply is 820,766,407 coins. PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PutinCoin is putincoin.org. The official message board for PutinCoin is putincoin.org/forum.

Buying and Selling PutinCoin

PutinCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Livecoin, CoinExchange, Crex24 and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PutinCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PutinCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

