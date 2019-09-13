Qbic Price Tops $0.0019 on Major Exchanges (QBIC)

Qbic (CURRENCY:QBIC) traded up 54.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 13th. Qbic has a total market capitalization of $8,969.00 and approximately $9.00 worth of Qbic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qbic coin can now be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges including BTC-Alpha, SouthXchange and CryptoBridge. In the last week, Qbic has traded 76.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.94 or 0.00890688 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003061 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000599 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00005965 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

About Qbic

Qbic (QBIC) is a coin. Qbic’s total supply is 5,426,068 coins and its circulating supply is 4,684,176 coins. Qbic’s official website is qbic.io. Qbic’s official Twitter account is @CryptoQbic and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Québecoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency using the X11 algorithm. It was launched in April 2014 and abandoned in the next few days. Over the past six weeks, the community of miners and investors have been coordinating a re-launch and preparing all the required pieces, including the removal of a 50% premine. The coin now has a 21M supply. “

Buying and Selling Qbic

Qbic can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, BTC-Alpha and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qbic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qbic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

