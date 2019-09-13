Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Qiwi from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Qiwi from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Qiwi from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.50.

QIWI stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.97. 1,739 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 465,346. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.64. Qiwi has a 1-year low of $11.61 and a 1-year high of $25.25. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The credit services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. Qiwi had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.44%. The firm had revenue of $88.20 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Qiwi will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Qiwi’s dividend payout ratio is 108.33%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Qiwi by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 82,186 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Qiwi in the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Qiwi by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 88,315 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after buying an additional 4,596 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Qiwi in the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Qiwi by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,371,447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,456,000 after buying an additional 6,553 shares during the period. 26.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qiwi plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates electronic online payment systems primarily in the Russian Federation, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Belarus, Romania, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company offers payment services across online, mobile, and physical channels through a network of approximately 109,000 kiosks and 43,000 terminals that run its proprietary software.

