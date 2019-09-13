QLC Chain Price Up 5.9% This Week (QLC)

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. One QLC Chain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0142 or 0.00000139 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin, Switcheo Network, Coinnest and Gate.io. QLC Chain has a total market cap of $3.41 million and approximately $39,512.00 worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, QLC Chain has traded 5.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002482 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009762 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.80 or 0.00202285 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $117.14 or 0.01139067 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000555 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000149 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00086569 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00015244 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00023061 BTC.

About QLC Chain

QLC Chain’s launch date was November 12th, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 tokens. QLC Chain’s official website is qlcchain.org. QLC Chain’s official message board is medium.com/qlc-chain. The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

QLC Chain Token Trading

QLC Chain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinnest, Kucoin, Bitbns, Gate.io, Binance and Switcheo Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QLC Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QLC Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QLC Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

