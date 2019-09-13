Quantamental Technologies LLC Acquires Shares of 3,703 FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in FormFactor by 343.9% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its position in FormFactor by 9.1% in the first quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 7,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in FormFactor in the second quarter worth $134,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in FormFactor in the second quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in FormFactor in the first quarter worth $224,000. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FormFactor alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on FORM shares. BidaskClub raised FormFactor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on FormFactor in a report on Monday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FormFactor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on FormFactor from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.71.

In related news, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.26, for a total value of $51,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $880,260. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raymond A. Link sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total value of $76,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,602 shares in the company, valued at $871,104.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,035 shares of company stock worth $1,157,523 over the last ninety days. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FormFactor stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.08. The company had a trading volume of 5,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,429. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.06 and a 200 day moving average of $16.33. FormFactor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.38 and a 52-week high of $19.90.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $138.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.65 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 19.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, integrated measurement systems, and thermal sub-systems, as well as provides related services. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards that are used to test various semiconductor device types, including system on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

Read More: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FORM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM).

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.