Quantamental Technologies LLC Has $50,000 Stock Holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Quantamental Technologies LLC cut its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,129 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,874 shares during the quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC’s holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,287 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. SCW Capital Management LP bought a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,263,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 16,692 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Signia Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Signia Capital Management LLC now owns 122,418 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 5,655 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter.

Get Atlas Air Worldwide alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on AAWW shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.80.

Atlas Air Worldwide stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.11. 7,232 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,674. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $772.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.46 and a 12 month high of $65.15.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $663.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.31 million. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Spencer Schwartz sold 6,500 shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total value of $297,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,223,177.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 19,500 shares of company stock valued at $753,415 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Atlas Air Worldwide Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

Featured Story: Why is the conference call important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.