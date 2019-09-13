Quantamental Technologies LLC Has $56,000 Position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Quantamental Technologies LLC lowered its position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 96.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 580 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 13,895 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Medtronic during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 100.0% during the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Motco grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 159.3% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 516 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MDT shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.15.

In related news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total value of $878,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.31, for a total value of $401,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,307,000.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 105,914 shares of company stock valued at $11,194,591. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MDT stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $110.33. The stock had a trading volume of 112,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,687,985. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.65. Medtronic PLC has a 52 week low of $81.66 and a 52 week high of $111.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.40 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 14.41%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.38%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

