Quantamental Technologies LLC Has $60,000 Stock Position in Quotient Technology Inc (NYSE:QUOT)

Quantamental Technologies LLC decreased its stake in Quotient Technology Inc (NYSE:QUOT) by 26.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,558 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,010 shares during the quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC’s holdings in Quotient Technology were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUOT. Elk Creek Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Quotient Technology by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Elk Creek Partners LLC now owns 4,329,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,733,000 after purchasing an additional 980,478 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Quotient Technology by 247.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 771,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,241,000 after acquiring an additional 549,206 shares during the period. Trigran Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Quotient Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $4,395,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Quotient Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,111,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Quotient Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $909,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Quotient Technology alerts:

Shares of Quotient Technology stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.22. 16,407 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 503,061. The stock has a market cap of $702.46 million, a P/E ratio of -34.17 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 3.41. Quotient Technology Inc has a twelve month low of $6.92 and a twelve month high of $15.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.83.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $104.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.81 million. Quotient Technology had a negative return on equity of 7.44% and a negative net margin of 7.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Quotient Technology Inc will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Andrew J. Gessow acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.66 per share, with a total value of $383,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 29,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,708.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Chad Summe sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total value of $102,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 185,147 shares in the company, valued at $1,895,905.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,588 shares of company stock worth $220,407 over the last three months. 10.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on QUOT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quotient Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. ValuEngine lowered Quotient Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America lowered Quotient Technology from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. First Analysis lowered Quotient Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Dougherty & Co lowered Quotient Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Quotient Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.63.

Quotient Technology Company Profile

Quotient Technology Inc, a digital marketing company, provides technology and services that offers integrated digital promotions and media programs for consumer packaged goods (CPGs) brands and retailers. The company offers programs across its network, including its flagship consumer brand Coupons.com and retail partners' properties.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Quotient Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quotient Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.