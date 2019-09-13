Quantamental Technologies LLC Has $64,000 Stock Position in Berry Petroleum Company LLC (NASDAQ:BRY)

Quantamental Technologies LLC reduced its position in Berry Petroleum Company LLC (NASDAQ:BRY) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC’s holdings in Berry Petroleum were worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Berry Petroleum during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Berry Petroleum during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Berry Petroleum by 496.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,122 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 5,095 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Berry Petroleum during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Berry Petroleum during the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Berry Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. UBS Group set a $14.00 price target on shares of Berry Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Berry Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

Shares of NASDAQ BRY traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,149. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Berry Petroleum Company LLC has a fifty-two week low of $7.58 and a fifty-two week high of $18.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.69. The company has a market cap of $773.29 million, a P/E ratio of 7.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.41.

Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The energy company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $170.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.70 million. Berry Petroleum had a net margin of 24.87% and a return on equity of 12.64%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Berry Petroleum Company LLC will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. Berry Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.10%.

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

