Quantamental Technologies LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Neenah Inc (NYSE:NP)

Quantamental Technologies LLC lowered its holdings in Neenah Inc (NYSE:NP) by 23.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC’s holdings in Neenah were worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Neenah by 5.9% during the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Neenah by 3.4% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Neenah by 2.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of Neenah by 3.7% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 11,448 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Neenah by 19.8% in the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 220,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,908,000 after buying an additional 36,530 shares during the period. 92.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NP shares. ValuEngine raised Neenah from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Neenah from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th.

In other news, VP Larry Newton Brownlee sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.67, for a total transaction of $338,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,686.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John P. O’donnell sold 20,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.67, for a total value of $1,380,061.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,651,866.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,317 shares of company stock valued at $3,572,519 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NP traded up $1.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,224. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.25. Neenah Inc has a fifty-two week low of $56.67 and a fifty-two week high of $96.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $253.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.47 million. Neenah had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 5.09%. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Neenah Inc will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Neenah’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.43%.

About Neenah

Neenah, Inc produces and sells technical products, and fine paper and packaging products worldwide. Its Technical Products segment offers filtration media for transportation, water, and other uses; saturated and unsaturated crepe, and flat paper tapes; and coated lightweight abrasive papers for automotive, construction, metal, and woodworking industries.

