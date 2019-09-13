Quantamental Technologies LLC Takes $54,000 Position in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality in the second quarter valued at about $110,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 16,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. BBT Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the 1st quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 17,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 3,051 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Director Maureen L. Mcavey sold 8,000 shares of DiamondRock Hospitality stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total value of $82,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 91,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $949,887.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered DiamondRock Hospitality from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. ValuEngine lowered DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. TheStreet lowered DiamondRock Hospitality from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.64.

NYSE DRH traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $10.02. 238,313 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,468,919. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.31. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.37. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 12 month low of $8.69 and a 12 month high of $12.00.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. DiamondRock Hospitality had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $257.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.67 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families such as Hilton and Marriott as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

