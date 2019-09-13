Quantstamp 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $223,921.00 (QSP)

Quantstamp (CURRENCY:QSP) traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. Quantstamp has a market capitalization of $6.49 million and approximately $223,921.00 worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Quantstamp has traded down 7% against the US dollar. One Quantstamp token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0105 or 0.00000101 BTC on popular exchanges including DDEX, Kucoin, Gate.io and Binance.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002452 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009651 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.90 or 0.00200768 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $119.02 or 0.01143566 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000554 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000143 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00086688 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00016466 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00023887 BTC.

About Quantstamp

Quantstamp was first traded on October 1st, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 tokens and its circulating supply is 617,314,171 tokens. The Reddit community for Quantstamp is /r/Quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @Quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quantstamp’s official website is quantstamp.com.

Quantstamp Token Trading

Quantstamp can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, IDEX, GOPAX, Huobi, DDEX, Kucoin and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantstamp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantstamp should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantstamp using one of the exchanges listed above.

