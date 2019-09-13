Quantum Resistant Ledger Trading Down 11.1% Over Last Week (QRL)

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 13th. Over the last seven days, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Quantum Resistant Ledger token can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00001287 BTC on major exchanges including Liqui, Upbit, Tidex and Bittrex. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a market cap of $9.19 million and $326,674.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000444 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00007263 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00019553 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00010101 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $218.78 or 0.02118045 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000548 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00018424 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002506 BTC.

About Quantum Resistant Ledger

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 27th, 2016. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 69,065,922 tokens. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official website is theqrl.org. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Token Trading

Quantum Resistant Ledger can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Upbit, Bittrex, Liqui and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum Resistant Ledger should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

